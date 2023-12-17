GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South Western Railway, Central Railway win award

December 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw presenting Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar 2023 to South Western Railway and Central Railway officials in New Delhi on Friday.

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw presenting Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar 2023 to South Western Railway and Central Railway officials in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

South Western Railway and Central Railway have jointly won a shield in the Environment and Cleanliness category among Indian Railways.

A total of 21 shields have been awarded to Zonal Railways and PSUs.

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw presented these shields during the 68th Railway Week Central Function, Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar 2023, organised in New Delhi on Friday.

South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore received the Environment and Cleanliness Shield jointly with Central Railway officials, said a release from Chief Public Relations Offcer of South Western Railway Manjunath Kanmadi.

