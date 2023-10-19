South Western Railway announces more special trains to clear festival rush

October 19, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

To clear extra rush of passengers on account of the Dasara festival, South Western Railway will run various special trains between different destinations, a release said.

Train No 06205 Mysuru to Dharwad will make two trips, on October 22 and 24. The train will leave Mysuru at 10.35 p.m. and arrive at Dharwad at 8 a.m. the next day. En route, the train will have commercial stoppages at Krishnarajanagar, Holenarsipur, Hassan, Arsikere, Kadur, Birur, Chikjajur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranebennur, Byadgi, Haveri and Hubballi.

Train No 06206 Dharwad to Mysuru will make two trips, on October 23 and 25. The train will leave Dharwad at 11.15 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 9.30 p.m. the same day. En route, the train will have commercial stoppages at Hubballi, Haveri, Byadgi, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davangere, Chikjajur, Birur, Kadur, Arsikere, Hassan, Holenarsipur and Krishnarajanagar.

Train Nos 06205 and 06206 will have one AC two-tier, three AC three-tier, eight sleeper and four second seating coaches.

Mysuru-Vijayapura

Train No 06203 Mysuru to Vijayapura will be operated for a single trip on October 20 via KSR Bengaluru. The train will leave Mysuru at 5.30 p.m. and reach Vijayapura at 10 a.m. the next day. En route, the train will have commercial stoppages at Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagaram, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, Karjagi, Hubballi, Hole Alur, Badami and Bagalkot.

Train No 06204 Vijayapura to Mysuru will be operated as a special service on October 21 via Hassan. The train will leave Vijayapura at 11.45 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 11.45 a.m. the next day. En route, the train will have commercial stoppages at Bagalkot, Badami, Hole Alur, Hubballi, Karjagi, Haveri, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Hassan, Holenarsipur and Krishnarajanagar.

Train Nos 06203 and 06204 will have one AC two-tier, three AC three-tier, eight sleeper and four second seating coaches.

Revision

According to the release, the timings of the Dasara special trains running between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar and Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru have been revised.

Accordingly, Train No 06597 will now leave KSR Benagluru at 5 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 8.15 p.m and in return direction, Train No 06598 will leave Mysuru at 8.30 p.m. to reach KSR Bengaluru at 11.30 p.m. These special trains will be operated between October 20 and 24.

Train No 06283 Mysuru to Chamarajanagar will now leave at 8.45 p.m. on October 24 and reach Chamarajanagar at 10.40 p.m. and in the return direction, Train No 06284 will leave Chamarajanagar at 11 p.m. to arrive at Mysuru at 1 a.m. the next day.

Bengaluru-Vasco

South Western Railway will run a special one-trip train service between Vasco-da-Gama and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru for the festival.

Train No 07357 will commence journey from SMVT Bengaluru at 5:30 pm on October 20 and reach Vasco-da-Gama at 9.30 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No 07358 will leave Vasco-da-Gama at 2.30 p.m. on October 24 and reach its destination at 5 a.m. the next day.

The special train will have halts at Chikkabanavara, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem and Madgaon, in both directions.

Mangaluru service

South Western Railway will also run special express trains between Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi and Mangaluru Junction for two trips in each direction.

Train No 07303 SSS Hubballi-Mangaluru Junction will make two trips, on October 20 and 23. The train will leave SSS Hubballi at 3.30 p.m. and reach Mangaluru Junction at 9.40 a.m. the next day.

Train No 07304 Mangaluru Junction-SSS Hubballi will make two trips, on October 21 and 24. The train will leave Mangaluru Junction at 11.40 a.m. and reach SSS Hubballi at 5.45 a.m. the next day.

En route, these trains will have stoppages at SMM Haveri, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Yesvantpur, Chikkabanavara, Nelamangala, Kunigal, Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantwal and Padil stations, in both directions.

