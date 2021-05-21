South Korean firm donates high-end medical supplies

South Korea-based multinational company Seoul Semiconductors handed over medical supplies worth ₹7.5 crore under its CSR fund to the State government on Friday, to support the battle against COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID Task Force head C.N. Ashwath Narayan thanked the gesture shown by the company, and said the supplies would come in handy in treating patients.

The items included medical user masks (KF94), high-end gloves, PPE kits, mobile air purifiers, and violeds which sterilizes air-borne bacteria and viruses, and thereby helps to keep ICU wards, ambulances, PCR vans protected and prevent further spread of diseases.

Arshi Krishnachar, Country Vice-President, Seoul Semiconductor, said, “The high-end masks, gloves, air purifiers, and violeds will help to serve the purpose of protecting frontline which includes doctors, staff nurses, BBMP workers, paramedical forces, and policemen.”

Chung-Hoon Lee, CEO, and others participated through video-conference. Ravi Shankar and P.N. Govinda Rajulu of Hongirana Trust were present.