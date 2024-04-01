South interior Karnataka to receive below normal rainfall in April: IMD

April 01, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a hot March, the State is expected to see a dry spell in April as well. The India Meteorological Department updated the seasonal outlook for April to June and the rainfall and temperature outlook for April. It forecasts below-normal rainfall for south interior Karnataka and above-normal rainfall for north interior Karnataka.

“South interior Karnataka is likely to see below-normal rainfall, and parts of north interior Karnataka are expected to see above-normal rainfall,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD, Bengaluru. He said the State might experience above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts, including Bengaluru, in April.

“IMD Probability Rainfall Forecast for April 2024 #Karnataka North Interior Karnataka: Above Normal Rainfall South Interior Karnataka, Coastal & Malnad: Below Normal Rainfall,” the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The IMD Bengaluru forecasts dry weather in the State till April 5.

For April 6, IMD forecasts light rainfall at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru districts and dry weather over the remaining districts.

On April 7, light rainfall is likely at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttar Kannada, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumkur, and Vijayanagara districts.

While the IMD forecasts light rainfall in the above districts, rainfall is likely to evade Bengaluru. “We are not seeing any cloud formation, and we might have rainfall only in the second week of April,” Mr Prasad had said earlier.

