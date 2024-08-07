South interior Karnataka experiences monsoon break

There is a break in monsoon since the last few days in parts of south interior Karnataka, including Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar, providing reprieve to people.

The cumulative rainfall from August 1 to 7 was 27.1 mm in Mysuru, which is 18% above normal while it was 13 mm in Mandya and 16% below normal. Similarly, Chamarajanagar received 15.2 mm of rainfall during the same period which is 3% below normal, while Kodagu received 145.1 mm of rain and it is 12% below normal.

For farmers, the monsoon break has come as a reprieve as it has given adequate time for soil to dry and attain the normal moisture level to facilitate agricultural activity.

The cumulative rainfall since June 1 was however is in the excess category, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Rainfall is categorised as “excess” when a district receives 20% to 59% above normal. Here, Mysuru received 359 mm of rain which is 50% above normal while Chamarajanagar received 208 mm which is 51% above normal. Mandya received 201 mm which is 56% above normal, while Kodagu received 1864 mm of rainfall, which is 20% above normal, according to KSNDMC.

During the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Mysuru received 0.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 2.9 mm while Mandya received 0.9 mm of rain against a normal of 1.3 mm. Kodagu which is the main catchment area of Cauvery received 9.1 mm of rainfall against a normal of 23.5 mm during the last 24 hours, as per KSNDMC records.

As a result of the break in monsoon, the inflow into the dams have receded. The rate of inflow to the KRS was 13,734 cusecs on Wednesday and the outflow was 6,665 cusecs. The inflow into the Kabini was 7,359 cusecs and the outflow 4,079 cusecs, while the inflow to Hemavathi was 4,283 cusecs and the outflow was 3,680 cusecs. Harangi reservoir continued to receive inflow at the rate of 6,085 cusecs and the outflow was 2,058 cusecs.

Thanks to the break in monsoon there have not been fresh incidents of landslips in Kodagu during the last 24 hours while there were as many as 33 landslips since June, mostly from the second week of July when the monsoon gained vigour.

As on Tuesday, two relief camps were active and there were 14 inmates. Despite heavy rains, no human lives were lost in Kodagu though 22 animal deaths were reported. However, the monsoon season per se is far from over and there was cloud build up indicating signs of revival across the region on Wednesday.

