Soura Shakti Mela for farmers in GKVK on March 9

March 06, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Energy Department will organise a ‘Raita Soura Shakti Mela’ (farmers’ solar energy fair) on Saturday at the GKVK campus. The mela, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aims to diminish the reliability of conventional electricity for irrigation and promote self-sufficiency among farmers through the adoption of solar energy solutions. Farmers from across the State are expected to attend the mela.

Underscoring the pivotal role of solar pump sets in agriculture, Energy Minister K.J. George, on Wednesday, said, “The path to sustainable agriculture lies in embracing solar pump sets to cater to the diverse energy needs of our farmers. Hence, to enlighten and equip farmers with essential knowledge, we are happy to organise the ‘Raita Soura Shakti Mela’.

During the mela, there will be informative session and interactive exhibits to provide an enriching experience to attendees, the minister said. He also said that there will be engaging sessions to elucidate the functionalities and benefits of solar pump sets and various solar power product outlets will also offer comprehensive guidance. The farmers will also have an opportunity to witness demonstrations which will showcase the efficiency and efficacy of solar pump sets.

While emphasising the government’s commitment to fostering solar energy adoption, the minister said, “Our government is steadfast in championing initiatives like the ‘Kusum B’ project, aimed at incentivising the use of solar pump sets. The forthcoming fair will serve as a beacon, guiding farmers through the maze of solar energy adoption with live demonstrations of innovative pump sets, facilitating seamless integration into their agricultural endeavours.”

The State government has amplified the subsidy for solar pump sets from 30% to 50% to catalyse widespread adoption of solar energy. “Farmers will only bear a nominal 20% of the total cost, with additional provisions including pumps, meters, and pipes furnished under the scheme,” Mr. George said.

Soura Mitra app

To streamline the application process for farmers who are interested in availing solar pump sets, the Soura Mitra app will also be launched at the mela.

“Once the farmers register on the app, escom team including an engineer will go to their field and inspect if there is water availability. We have also finalised vendors from 13 companies and the farmers can choose one of them on the app. The vendors will then install the IP set in the presence of escom engineer and the farmer. Once the process is finished, they can take a picture of water coming and upload it on the app,” said K.P. Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL).