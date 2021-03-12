Sound and Light programme at Mysuru palace to resume from March 15

The Sound and Light Programme at Mysuru palace, which had remained suspended for almost a year now due to COVID-19, is all set to resume from March 15.

It will be held every evening except Sundays and government holidays.

The programme, also known as Son Et Lumiere, seeks to showcase the 400-year-old history of Mysuru through lighting on the palace, narration and background sound. Apart from the history, the programme also traces the cultural heritage and contributions of the Wadiyars.

According to a schedule released by the Deputy Director of Mysuru Palace, the Kannada version of the programme will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays while the English version will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all Thursdays and Fridays.

On Saturdays, two programmes will be held. While the English version will be held between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Kannada version will be held between 8.15 p.m. and 9.15 p.m.

The admission fee for Kannada version is ₹70 for an adult and ₹30 for a child. The entry fee for English version is ₹80 for an adult and ₹40 for a child.

Illumination

Meanwhile, the Mysuru palace will also be illuminated for 15 minutes at the end of the show from Monday to Saturday between 7.45 p.m. ad 8 p.m. On Saturday, the palace will be illuminated after the second Sound and Light programme also from 9 p.m. to 9.15 p.m.

On Sundays and government holidays, the palace will be illuminated from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and government holidays, the statement added.

The Sound and Light programme had suspended ever since the nationwide lockdown was declared in March last year. Even though the palace was reopened in June and illumination was temporarily resumed during Dasara 2020, the Sound and Light programme remained suspended.

The announcement on resumption of the programme comes amid not only the frequent visits by the newly appointed Minister for Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar to the city, but also at a time when there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases particularly in neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, which has also resulted in a setback to the tourism industry in Mysuru.