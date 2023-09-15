Souhardave Habba: A march to spread harmony taken out in Shivamogga

September 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

Several progressive organizations in Shivamogga took out a march, Souhardave Habba (Harmony is itself a festival), in the city on Friday to spread the message of harmony and brotherhood ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi and Id Milad festivals.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life, including religious personalities, students, professionals, and activists, took part in the march that began at McGann Hospital. Along the march, the participants carried the 2000-foot-long tricolour and raised slogans that spread the message of unity in diversity. Kiran Kumar of Open Minds World School had made arrangements to bring the tricolour from Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district. A couple of cultural troupes exhibited their talent along the march.

The march concluded with a peace meeting at Science College Grounds. The seers representing Hindu religion, church priests representing Christianity, and maulvis representing Islam spoke on the occasion. They all stressed the need for harmony, keeping aside differences, and celebrating festivals to spread the message of love and brotherhood.

The progressive organisations had joined hands for the march in view of Ganesha Chaturthi and Id Milad. The district administration has conducted several peace meetings to ensure law and order during the festivals. The city witnessed a series of incidents that disturbed peace last year. The organisers did organise a similar procession in September 2022 as well.