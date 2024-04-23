GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Souharda Vedike calls for defeating communal forces, protecting harmony

April 23, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Theatre personality Basavalingaiah speaking at a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Souharda Vedike, a forum promoting communal peace and harmony, called for preserving the culture of unity and communal harmony in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, theatre personality and former Rangayana director Basavalingaiah said that the forthcoming elections to Lok Sabha has posed challenges by forces, which, he said, was trying to destroy peace and harmony. He said there was growing hatred and intolerance between religions and communities while mutual suspicion was being provoked between people for narrow political purposes.

Mr. Basavalingaiah said progressive thinkers, writers, media persons, and those espousing the cause of human rights and democracy were facing harassment by the ruling government. He said the Union government was making tall claims about its achievements while holding out bigger promises. He accused it of diverting people’s attention from real issues by arousing the emotions of people in the name of religion.

The country was facing a serious situation, said Mr. Basavalingaiah, adding that the need of the hour was social equality, self-reliance and harmony. To achieve this, one should defeat the communal, casteist and corporate nexus, he said, and called upon the people to take part in the election process to protect unity and democratic values.

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka

