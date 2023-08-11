HamberMenu
Sought permission for de-silting of tank on behalf of private builder, says Shadakshari

Reacting to the report in The Hindu on Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat’s inquiry report on the alleged illegal desilting of Muddana tank, Shadakshari says that he was only ‘doing mediation’ for the private builder

August 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Muddana tank at Abbalagere near Shivamogga. Silt has been moved illegally to benefit a private layout.

A view of Muddana tank at Abbalagere near Shivamogga. Silt has been moved illegally to benefit a private layout. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

C.S. Shadakshari, president of the Government Employees’ Housing Cooperative Society in Shivamogga, said he sought permission for de-silting Muddana tank at Abbalagere on behalf of a private firm, which developed the layout for government employees.

Reacting to the report in The Hindu on Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat’s inquiry report on the alleged illegal desilting of Muddana tank, Mr. Shadakshari said that he was only “doing mediation” for the private builder. “The housing society does not own land or layout. We purchase the sites from the private developer, Eshwar Builder and Developer, with whom the society has a memorandum of understanding. The builder wanted soil for the layout, and hence I wrote on his behalf,” he said.

He admitted that he wrote to Abbalagere gram panchayat and the Mines and Geology Department, seeking permission to remove the silt on behalf of the private builder. “It is like MLAs giving letters recommending the transfer of officers. As a representative of government employees, I wrote letters to government officers to help the private builder. It is left to the officers to take further action as per the law,” he said.

Further, on the inquiry report, he said neither he nor the society had any role in removing the silt from the tank. “If something illegal has been committed, it is the responsibility of the officers concerned to stop it,” he said. He also maintained that the society had been offering sites for government employees at affordable prices.

The Hindu carried a report on August 11 on the Panchayat Raj Engineering Division Executive Engineer’s report indicting the Government Employees’ Housing Society of Shivamogga, headed by Shadakshari, of illegal de-silting in Muddana tank in Abbalagere.

