Sorry if I have hurt anyone: Revanna

With less than 24 hours to go before the Janata Dal (Secular)–Congress coalition government faces a trust vote in the Legislative Assembly, Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna, who has been accused of interfering in decisions beyond his department, on Wednesday said he would apologise to any legislator whom he may have hurt.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, he appealed to the rebel legislators, now holed up in a Mumbai hotel, to return. “If I have hurt any legislator, I apologise ... Please come back. I am willing to apologise,” he said. The Minister insisted that he had not intervened in transfers in any other department. “My work and influence are restricted to Hassan district and the Public Works Department,” he said.

Three rebel legislators from Bengaluru — Munirathna (Rajarajeshwarinagar), S.T. Somashekar (Yeshwantpur), and Byrathi Basavaraj (K.R. Puram) — in particular have expressed unhappiness over the functioning of Mr. Revanna while Housing Minister N. Nagaraju, who defected to the rebel camp on Sunday despite negotiations with senior Congress leaders, also accused the Public Works Minister of interfering in his work.

The Minister claimed, “Mr. Nagaraju had sought a Superintending Engineer and I deployed one. I did not appoint the Housing Secretary.” When asked if his family’s interference caused K. Gopalaiah (JD-S MLA) to rebel, he said, “Let god help him.”

Invoking god several time and thanking god for all that he had achieved, Mr. Revanna said, “This [coalition government] is a god’s gift. We will remain as long as it is blessed by god.”