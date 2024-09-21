ADVERTISEMENT

‘Soppu’ mela attracts crowds in Mysuru

Published - September 21, 2024 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at the ‘soppu’ mela organised in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A unique opportunity was provided to the people here to explore a wide range of leafy vegetables at the ‘soppu’(leafy vegetables) mela organised by Sahaja Samrudha in association with Usha Diversity and Rebuild India, at the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in Mysuru on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mela saw a large number of varieties of leafy vegetables brought by participating farmers from various parts of the State.

It is common to come across mango mela, jackfruit mela, and tuber mela but the ‘soppu’ mela is said to be one of its kind here where farmers displayed the varieties of leafy vegetables and the visitors bought them, interactede with the growers and learned their health value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rangayana director Satish Tiptur inaugurated the mela in the presence of Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath Angadi, Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samrudha, B.N. Ganesh of JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and Jayaram, assistant director of agriculture, and Jenu Kuruba leader Parvathi from H.D. Kote.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of the reasons for organising the mela was to spread awareness of the nutritional and medicinal properties of leafy vegtables. Both cultivated and uncultivated varieties were on display. Leafy vegetable seeds were also available.

Visitors also had the chance to taste the dishes made from leafy vegetables at the food stalls. A leafy vegetable cooking competition has been organised on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US