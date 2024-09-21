‘Soppu’ mela attracts crowds in Mysuru

A unique opportunity was provided to the people here to explore a wide range of leafy vegetables at the ‘soppu’(leafy vegetables) mela organised by Sahaja Samrudha in association with Usha Diversity and Rebuild India, at the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in Mysuru on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mela saw a large number of varieties of leafy vegetables brought by participating farmers from various parts of the State.

It is common to come across mango mela, jackfruit mela, and tuber mela but the ‘soppu’ mela is said to be one of its kind here where farmers displayed the varieties of leafy vegetables and the visitors bought them, interactede with the growers and learned their health value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rangayana director Satish Tiptur inaugurated the mela in the presence of Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath Angadi, Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samrudha, B.N. Ganesh of JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and Jayaram, assistant director of agriculture, and Jenu Kuruba leader Parvathi from H.D. Kote.

One of the reasons for organising the mela was to spread awareness of the nutritional and medicinal properties of leafy vegtables. Both cultivated and uncultivated varieties were on display. Leafy vegetable seeds were also available.

Visitors also had the chance to taste the dishes made from leafy vegetables at the food stalls. A leafy vegetable cooking competition has been organised on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.