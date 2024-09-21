‘Soppu’ mela attracts crowds in Mysuru

A unique opportunity was provided to the people here to explore a wide range of leafy vegetables at the ‘soppu’(leafy vegetables) mela organised by Sahaja Samrudha in association with Usha Diversity and Rebuild India, at the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in Mysuru on Saturday.

The mela saw a large number of varieties of leafy vegetables brought by participating farmers from various parts of the State.

It is common to come across mango mela, jackfruit mela, and tuber mela but the ‘soppu’ mela is said to be one of its kind here where farmers displayed the varieties of leafy vegetables and the visitors bought them, interactede with the growers and learned their health value.

Rangayana director Satish Tiptur inaugurated the mela in the presence of Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath Angadi, Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samrudha, B.N. Ganesh of JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and Jayaram, assistant director of agriculture, and Jenu Kuruba leader Parvathi from H.D. Kote.

One of the reasons for organising the mela was to spread awareness of the nutritional and medicinal properties of leafy vegtables. Both cultivated and uncultivated varieties were on display. Leafy vegetable seeds were also available.

Visitors also had the chance to taste the dishes made from leafy vegetables at the food stalls. A leafy vegetable cooking competition has been organised on Sunday.