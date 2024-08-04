Sophia High School celebrates platinum jubilee

Sophia High School celebrated its platinum jubilee with an alumni meet on Saturday. The event hosted over 2,400 of its illustrious alumni, with over 100 of them being boys who studied till class 4 in the all-girls school.

“We are delighted to host our oldest alumni at 98, in this gathering,” said Sr. Alpana, principal of Sophia High School. She said that the institution was founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame to impart education for transformation. “In 1949, six pioneer sisters of Notre Dame left the United States to work among the marginalised in Bihar. Today, there are more than 300 Sisters of Notre Dame serving in the country, running 39 quality educational institutions, one of which is Sophia High School,” she said. Today, ranked third among the ISC schools at the national level, Sophia’s motto is “truth and universal love”, she explained.

Many alumni recounted their fond memories of their time at Sophia High School. “It was a home away from home, a place where each young lady was given the opportunity to develop holistically in the arenas of academics, sport, music and theatre,” reminisced Shweta Krishnappa, an alumna. “Our education was top class, most of our teachers were nuns who taught us the best English and Mathematics,” said Aarti Raaman from the 1969 batch. “Sophia has given me the strongest friendships of my life,” reminisced Indira Chandrashekhar of the 1974 batch.

