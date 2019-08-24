Soon, you can request your public library for an e-book

If all goes as planned, members of public libraries will be able to request for a book they want to read in e-book format. With several people preferring to consume information online over buying hard copies, the Department of Public Libraries has decided to take up an initiative of digitising books.

Satish Kumar S. Hosamani, director of the department, said once a member of any of the public libraries in the State requests for a digital format, they will approach the writer and the publisher to seek permission. “We will rope in a company that will use digital rights management software for this project. Those who access the e-books cannot cut, copy or save the content. The books they have subscribed to will vanish from the account within 15 days,” said Mr. Hosamani.

Apart from fiction and non-fiction books, they will also stock up on reference books that students need to prepare for competitive examinations. A tender has been called for this project and ₹5 crore has been set aside.

“We expect to roll it out in a few months. The e-books can also be accessed by government first-grade degree and pre-university college students,” Mr. Hosamani added. Members can get details about subscription offers at their nearest taluk, district or city public library.

18 lakh members

Currently, across the State, there are around 18 lakh members of public libraries who are allowed to borrow books for a fortnight.

They will have to pay a separate amount if they want to access the e-books. The books will be uploaded on a portal that will be linked to the department’s website.

S.R. Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education and Department of Public Libraries, said the move would also be economical as more people could access books at a lesser cost.

Habit of reading

“They can access books at their convenience as the formats will be compatible with several electronic devices. It will also help youngsters cultivate the habit of reading,” he said.