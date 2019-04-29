Soon, Mysuru residents can pay water bills online

Soon, residents of the city need not stand in queues to pay their drinking water bills. After the Model Code of Conduct, in force for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, is lifted, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will introduce the facility of online payment for drinking water.

Under the online system, residents will receive SMS alerts on their mobile phones. They can pay their bills either on the MCC’s website http://www.mysorecity.mrc.gov.in/ or through the web link, which will also be sent along with the SMS alert for payment of the bills. However, the facility is an option. The existing system of paying bills at the centres in different parts of the city, besides MysoreOne centres will also continue.

MCC officials have already drawn up plans to collect the names of the consumers, their consumer numbers, mobile numbers and e-mail addresses though Google forms shared on the website.

The residents will also be able to pay their bills through online payment wallets like Paytm and Google Pay or through the Karnataka One mobile application, an MCC official said.

Already, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) has offered its consumers the option to pay power bills online through either their website or the KarnatakaOne mobile application. A large number of electricity consumers in Mysuru and other parts of the State that come under CESC pay their bills online.

Mysuru city has a total of 1.46 lakh drinking water connections and about ₹55 to ₹60 crore is collected annually. However, cumulative dues from domestic connections recently had crossed ₹100 crore while the dues from non-domestic connections was nearly ₹19 crore.

Government departments and State-run Boards and Corporations too were among the defaulters.

The MCC is hoping to improve its revenue collection through introduction of online bill payment system.