Soon, more greenery in Shivamogga

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said Shivamogga will look greener with the implementation of the Smart City project. Under this, 15 places in the city measuring 45 acres will be developed.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in-charge of Shivamogga district, spoke after taking part in a programme at Keerthi Nagar in the city on Sunday. As part of the Smart City project, ₹2.46 crore would be spent on planting 8,630 saplings of 50 different species at Keerthi Nagar. The contractor would maintain the garden for three years. “We are committed to increase the green cover in the city. People’s cooperation is required to make the project a success,” he said.

The project was done in some localities. The increase in the number of trees would make the city more comfortable for people, he added.