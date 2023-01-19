Soon, autos to have QR code with driver and vehicle details, and platform to lodge complaint

January 19, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Autorickshaws in the city will soon sport a QR code behind the driver’s seat which will not only provide the details of the driver and vehicle but also a platform to lodge a complaint in case the driver’s behaviour warrants it.

“Bengaluru was the first city to introduce the driver details display board in autorickshaws in 2005, which will now be upgraded to a QR code facility, keeping with the times. We are in talks with the autorickshaw unions and a software firm and will come out with the upgraded policy soon,” said M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru. The QR code system already exists in many cities, including Mumbai.

“Drivers are supposed to renew their details in the driver database and display board every three years, which has not happened regularly. Today, there is no guarantee that the display board in an autorickshaw is accurate, defeating the purpose. So, a QR code, with no need for renewal often, will revamp this system,” said M. Manjunath of Adarsha Auto Union.

The QR code will also likely include a platform to lodge a complaint against the driver in case of excess fare, refusal to ply, or misbehaviour. “We want to ensure convenience for passengers while protecting drivers from exploitation and help them lead a dignified life. We welcome the adaptation of QR code, but would appeal to the traffic police that it should not become another tool to impose penalties,” said Srinivas, president, Federation of Bengaluru Autorickshaw Driver’s Associations. “However, many auto drivers are upset that while all enforcement was targeting them, even the government seemed helpless to rein in app-based aggregators. They argue that either there should be meter-based fares or a free hand for all. The government needs to understand this aspect as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the autorickshaw drivers unions are also working to incentivise good behaviour among drivers. “We have decided to introduce feedback cards in autorickshaws across the city. The drivers need to take the feedback of passengers on the cards and submit them to the unions, based on which we will recognise and award a driver as the best driver in the city,” said Mr. Manjunath.

Many auto drivers are keen that the QR code that will be put in their rickshaws also include a digital payment gateway. “These days, most passengers do not have cash and ask to make digital payments. Some drivers take it on their phone, which is cumbersome. QR code with payment gateway will be of great convenience to both us and passengers,” said Narayanaswamy, an auto driver.

Pre-fixed auto stand inaugurated

M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), inaugurated a pre-fixed auto stand at Orion Mall on Thursday. He announced that the traffic police will restart all 16 pre-fixed auto stands that were active before the pandemic. Dr. Saleem had earlier said that the traffic police would also start six more new pre-fixed auto stands near metro stations.