Soon, adopt wild animals for one day or a week

November 16, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Are you a wildlife enthusiast and animal lover and wish to adopt a wild animal for a day or a week? Here’s an opportunity as the century-old Mysuru zoo is revising its popular animal adoption scheme, introducing ‘flexible adoption plans’ to suit budget, choice of animals for adoption and occasions such as birthdays, wedding anniversaries.

Presently, there is a provision to adopt an animal or a bird for a duration of one year, paying the stipulated adoption fees. In case of large carnivores like tigers, and animals like elephants, rhinos, the adoption fee runs into lakhs of rupees. Budget limit may come in the way of adopting a tiger for many who adore the animal.

Understanding the people’s wish and their choice of adoption suiting their budgets, the zoo management has come forward to introduce the flexible adoption options, helping everyone to fulfil their wish of feeding animals or looking after their wellbeing.

“We are in the midst of altering the adoption scheme, introducing options of adoption for one day, one week and one month. This is only to benefit animal lovers who shouldn’t be deprived of adopting their choice of animals for budget reasons. Moreover, the larger idea is to engage more people into conservation and the measure may help in achieving the goal,” said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

He told The Hindu that the engineers have sought a month’s time to alter software of adoption scheme, suiting flexi plans. “Once it is done, we can announce the launch since the day-wise adoption fee has already been prepared. Maybe, the flexi scheme will come into effect from next year,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

If the visitor feedback is one reason, the flexible adoption plans introduced at Bannerghatta Biological Park that evoked overwhelming response is another reason for altering the scheme. “I think many will take up the cause if the scheme suited every person. We too thought of replicating it at Mysuru zoo though we are the first to launch the scheme two decades ago,” the director said.

Film personalities, cricketers, celebrities, politicians, industries and PSUs and others were adopting animals and birds over the years, showing their love and commitment towards conservation.

The highest adoption fee is for Asiatic and African elephants besides gorilla, whose adoption costs ₹3 lakh per annum.

The adoption fees were hiked this year across the State zoos, categorising the types of adoption. The species have been categorised in diamond class, gold class, silver class, and bronze class. The adoption fee ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹3,00,000 per annum.

In the diamond class, elephants, gorilla, lion, tiger, giraffe, orangutan, chimpanzee, Indian rhinoceros, hippopotamus, zebra, and African hunting cheetah have been included and the adoption fee ranges from ₹75,000 to ₹3,00,000 for a period of one year.

In the gold class, black panther, Indian leopard, sloth bear, Asiatic black bear, gaur, jaguar, cape buffalo are included and their adoption costs ₹50,000 per annum. In the same class, the adoption of Indian fox, golden jackal, Indian grey wolf, striped hyena, dhole, lion-tailed macaque, common langur, Nilgiri langur and hamadryas baboon costs ₹30,000 per annum.

In the silver class, the adoption fee ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 and the animal and birds included under this class are swamp deer, scarlet macaw, slender Loris, hog deer, black swan, Sarus crane, saltwater crocodile, Nile crocodile, leopard cat, great Indian hornbill and others. The adoption fee ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 in bronze class which mostly comprises different species of birds.