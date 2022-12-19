Sons of GTD, HDK, and Ibrahim figure in JD(S) first list

December 19, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sons of Janata Dal (Secular) leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy, C.M. Ibrahim, and G.T. Deve Gowda are among those who have been named as candidates for the Assembly elections in the official list announced here on Monday.

With this, the Janata Dal (Secular) became the first party to release the list of candidates with the list containing names for 93 Assembly constituencies. Most of the sitting legislators have been retained. Among those named include three women. Mr. Kumaraswamy released the list here, which comes after being postponed twice due to “astrological reasons.”

While Mr. Deve Gowda and his son Harish Gowda have been named as candidates for Chamundeshwari and Hunsur constituencies in Mysuru district, respectively, Mr. Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy have been named for Chennapatna and Ramanagaram Assembly constituencies in Ramanagaram district, respectively. Mr. Ibrahim’s son C.M. Fayaz has been given ticket from Humnabad in Bidar district.

Patched up

Mr. Gowda, who had remained disgruntled and kept away from party activities for over two years, patched up with leaders recently after his son was also promised ticket. With respect to Mr. Nikhil, his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy, currently representing Ramanagaram, on Saturday announced his candidature, putting to rest speculation over his political future.

In Gubbi Assembly constituency of Tumakuru district, currently represented by now suspended JD(S) legislator Srinivas, the party has named Nagaraju, while in Kolar currently represented by the party’s suspended legislator Srinivas Gowda, the party has named C.M.R. Srinath. The candidates have been announced for Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagaram, Chickballapur, Bidar, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Haveri, Shivamogga and Raichur, among others.

Besides legislators, party sources said that many of the candidates are those who lost the 2018 Assembly elections with less than 2,500 votes.

No clarity on Hassan

However, interestingly, the list of candidates for eight Assembly segments in Hassan have not been made yet. The party is yet to decide on the candidate for Hassan Assembly from where Bhavani Revanna, wife of former Minister H.D. Revanna, is keen to contest. Besides, there is no clarity yet on candidature of A.T. Ramaswamy and K.M. Shivlinge Gowda, who currently represent Arkalgud and Arsikere, respectively. “Hassan candidates will be named in the second list around the time that Pancharatna yatra arrives in Hassan,” said a source.