Sons endorse Bhavani Revanna for Hassan seat, claim H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Revanna to finalise candidates for constituency

January 28, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan MLC Suraj Revanna and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna have come in support of their mother Bhavani Revanna, a JD(S) ticket aspirant to contest for the Hassan Assembly seat. Both sons claimed that the candidates of Hassan district would be finalised by the party’s national president H.D. Deve Gowda, after taking suggestions from H.D. Revanna, a former minister.

Speaking to the media in Haradur in Arakalgud taluk on Saturday, Mr. Suraj said nobody knew the ground realities of Hassan better than H.D. Revanna. “H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Revanna will finalise the candidate for Hassan. Bhavani Revanna is a suitable candidate for the constituency. Any discussion of fielding an ordinary party worker in the constituency should be put on hold,” he said. He was reacting to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that he would field an ordinary worker in Hassan.

Further, Mr. Suraj maintained that Bhavani Revanna’s contest was necessary to strengthen the party organisation and to retain workers in the party in the district. “If she contests, party will definitely win the seat,” he said.

His younger brother and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna said that Mr. Deve Gowda would visit Hassan and hold discussions with party MLAs and Revanna before finalising the candidates. “In all elections, it is Deve Gowda who chose the candidates of Hassan district. Because of health complications, he has not been able to visit. We are waiting for his visit. There is still a long time to go for the elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, a few workers gathered near Mr. Prajwal’s official residence in Hassan, raising slogans in favour of Bhavani Revanna. They demanded that the party field her from Hassan constituency.