Sonia reaches Mysuru; to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Oct. 6

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on arrival at Mysuru Airport on Monday. KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar is seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru on Monday and she is scheduled to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6.

Ms. Gandhi will spend two days at a resort in Kabini, near Mysuru, before participating in the yatra, which will resume on Thursday after a two-day Dasara break from Tuesday. Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge too will join Ms. Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi when the padayatra resumes after the break.

Ms. Gandhi was received at the Mysuru airport by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and a host of party leaders.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Ms. Gandhi was scheduled to spend two days at a resort in Kodagu, but the destination was changed as the weather was not suitable for her travel by helicopter.

“She was supposed to go to Kodagu. But owing to weather conditions that were not suitable for travel by helicopter, she is going to Kabini now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar, while speaking to reporters at the airport, said he, Mr. Siddaramaiah and former Mandya MP N. Cheluvarayaswamy had requested the party leadership to give the Bharat Jodo Yatra a two-day break in view of Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami.

Instead of returning to Delhi, Mr. Rahul Gandhi will spend time with his family members, he said. Asked if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would also join them, Mr. Shivakumar said the date of her participation had not yet been finalised.

The padayatra, which left Mysuru on Monday morning, concluded at Pandavapura in neighbouring Mandya district. The march will resume from Pandavapura on Thursday.

Mr. Shivakumar also appealed to party leaders and workers not to disturb Ms. Gandhi when she is resting for the next two days. He also requested them not to garland her.