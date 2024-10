Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were received by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar upon their arrival at Mysuru airport on Tuesday.

Ms. Sonia Gandhi accompanied Ms. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Wayanad to file her nomination for the Lok Sabha bypoll.

A host of party leaders from the State were present at the airport to receive the national Congress leaders.