Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Opposition parties’ meet in Bengaluru

July 10, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will attend the next meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

A meeting of leaders of all Opposition parties will be held on July 17 and 18, as already announced. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has requested Ms. Gandhi to participate in the meeting. “We have got a message that she will be participating in this meeting,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

The first meeting of Opposition was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23.

Silent protest planned

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, the KPCC chief said the Congress has planned to hold a silent protest at Freedom Park here on July 12 as a mark of protest against the disqualification of its leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kharge would participate in the protest. The protest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by “covering our mouth with black cloth,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

The Congress has said it will move the Supreme Court, after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remarks, and alleged that the government is finding newer techniques to throttle his voice.

