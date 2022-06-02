Sonia determined to appear before ED on June 8: Surjewala

She is recovering from COVID-19

She is recovering from COVID-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself, is determined to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case, the party General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said here on Thursday.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the Karnataka Congress' Nava Sankalpa Shivir here, Mr. Surjewala said, "She is perfectly alright and recovering."

The ED has summoned Ms. Gandhi and her son Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.

Mr. Surjewala said Ms. Gandhi has been meeting a series of leaders and activists over the past one week, and some of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Ms. Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday developed a very mild fever, consequently she was tested and she has also tested positive,” the Congress leader said.

Mr. Surjewala said as of today Ms. Gandhi is determined to appear before the ED on June 8. "She hopes to recover by then," he said.