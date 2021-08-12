Son shot dead by father

Gonibeedu Police have registered the case

A 30-year-old person was shot dead allegedly by his father at Gonibeedu in Mudigere taluk on Wednesday night. Kiran, unmarried, was shot at as he returned home from the farm field.

When the neighbours rushed after hearing the gunshot, Kiran’s father Lakshmana Gowda reportedly admitted that he killed his son. Gonibeedu Police reached the spot and took the accused to custody.

Lakshmana Gowda had health issues and he often had heated arguments with his son. Gonibeedu Police have registered the case.