Son of private varsity V-C among two killed in accident after birthday party

September 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two youths, including the son of the Vice-Chancellor of a private university, were killed in a self-accident in the wee hours of Friday in Yeshwantpur. The deceased have been identified as Nikhil, 23, and his friend Manmohan, 31.

Nikhil, who was doing his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at a private college, celebrated his birthday with his family, cutting a cake at midnight at his house after which he left with his friend Manmohan to M.G. Road for a party with his friends. Around 3.30 a.m. on Friday, they were returning home on Nikhil’s high-end sports bike which he was riding. Both were not wearing helmet and were speeding, the police said.

As Nikhil was trying to take a turn near Yeshwantpur flyover near BSNL office, he lost control over the bike and rammed into an electric pole. As the speed of the bike was high, the impact of the collision was severe and both of them were thrown up in the air and came crashing down on the ground a few metres away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sustained severe head injuries and were killed on the spot.

“We are awaiting their autopsy report to see whether the bike rider was drunk,” a senior official said. Autopsies were conducted at a private hospital and bodies were handed over to the families.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.