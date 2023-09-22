HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Son of private varsity V-C among two killed in accident after birthday party

September 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths, including the son of the Vice-Chancellor of a private university, were killed in a self-accident in the wee hours of Friday in Yeshwantpur. The deceased have been identified as Nikhil, 23, and his friend Manmohan, 31. 

Nikhil, who was doing his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at a private college, celebrated his birthday with his family, cutting a cake at midnight at his house after which he left with his friend Manmohan to M.G. Road for a party with his friends. Around 3.30 a.m. on Friday, they were returning home on Nikhil’s high-end sports bike which he was riding. Both were not wearing helmet and were speeding, the police said. 

As Nikhil was trying to take a turn near Yeshwantpur flyover near BSNL office, he lost control over the bike and rammed into an electric pole. As the speed of the bike was high, the impact of the collision was severe and both of them were thrown up in the air and came crashing down on the ground a few metres away.

Both sustained severe head injuries and were killed on the spot.

“We are awaiting their autopsy report to see whether the bike rider was drunk,” a senior official said. Autopsies were conducted at a private hospital and bodies were handed over to the families.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.