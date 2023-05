May 08, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Belagavi

Chidanand Prakash Pattan of SRA High School in Rabakavi-Banahatti in Bagalkot district has got 623 out of 625 marks. He stood first in the district and third in the State.

His parents are labourers in a hand loom unit. He said that he could achieve it with the blessings of his teachers and parents. I did not take tuitions. I studied on my own, he said. Block education officer A.K. Basannanavar and nodal officer Shreeshail Burli have congratulated the student and his teachers.