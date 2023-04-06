ADVERTISEMENT

Son gets ticket from Congress, while his father is a JD(S) candidate

April 06, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Hassan

.Mantar Gowda remained with the Congress, while his father A. Manju was hopping from one party to another

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress has chosen Mantar Gowda, son of former Minister A. Manju, for the Madikeri seat in Kodagu district. Interestingly, Mr. Manju is the JD(S) candidate for Arkalgud seat in Hassan district.

In 2021, when the elections for the Legislative Council from local bodies were held, Dr. Mantar Gowda had contested in Kodagu district on the Congress ticket and lost. Then, his father was with the BJP.

Dr. Mantar Gowda started his career in Congress. He worked as the president of the Hassan district Youth Congress.

His father was a Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. He quit the party after suffering defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections and contested for Hassan Lok Sabha seat in 2019 on the BJP ticket.

Again, he left the BJP due to differences within the party. He was hoping to rejoin the Congress. However, the party did not assure him the ticket to contest for Arkalgud seat, forcing him to join the JD(S).

Even as his father was moving from one party to another, Dr. Mantar Gowda, a radiologist, remained with the Congress. He got a chance to contest in the council polls. And, now he has an opportunity in the Assembly polls.

