Some trains to have experimental stoppage, others to be augmented with coaches

July 16, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway will implement experimental stoppage for some trains and permanently augment other trains with coaches.

Train No 16574 Puducherry-Yesvantpur Express will be provided with an one-minute stoppage at Attur with effect, commencing journey from Puducherry, from July 22. Accordingly, this train will arrive/leave Attur at 1.54 a.m./1.55 a.m.

Train No 16235 Tuticorin-Mysuru Express will be provided with an one-minute stoppage at Kodumudi with effect, commencing journey from Tuticorin, from July 19. Accordingly, this train will arrive/leave Kodumudi at 11.04 p.m./11.05 p.m.

Train No 16232 Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express will be provided with an one-minute stoppage at Kulitalai with effect, commencing journey from Mysuru, from July 18. Accordingly, this train will arrive/leave Kulitalai at 2.34 a.m./2.35 a.m.

Meanwhile, permanent augmentation will be taken up on these trains.

Train Nos 07339/07340 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi Express will be augmented with four Second Class Sleeper Coaches with effect, commencing journey from SSS Hubballi, from Sunday and commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from Monday.

Train Nos 06223/06224 Shivamogga Town-MGR Chennai Central-Shivamogga Town Express will be augmented with two AC III tier coaches and two Second Class Sleeper Coaches with effect, commencing journey from Shivamogga Town, from Sunday and commencing journey from MGR Chennai Central from Monday.

The Train No 16213 Arsikere-SSS Hubballi Express commencing journey from Arsikere on July 18 will be regulated for 30 minutes en route due to Line and Power Block from 9.30 a.m. to noon at Kundgol for launching of gangway of FOBs.