Some trains to get one additional general second class coach and lose one AC three-tier economy coach

October 15, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway has announced that it has augmented one additional General Second Class Coach and de-augmented one AC three-tier economy coach on some trains.

Train No 17321 Vasco-Da-Gama-Jasidih Weekly Express has been augmented with one additional General Second Class Coach and de-augmented by one AC three-tier economy coach from October 13.

Train No 17322 Jasidih-Vasco-Da-Gama Weekly Express will be augmented with one additional General Second Class Coach and de-augmented by one one AC three-tier economy coach from October 16.

As notified by North Eastern Railway, Train No 12592 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Express, leaving Yesvantpur on October 16, will be diverted to run via Bara Banki, Ayodhya Cantonment and Mankapur stations, skipping stoppage at Gonda due to doubling work between Burhwal and Sundhia Mau.

Central Railway has notified the regulation of the following trains due to engineering works for doubling between Nira and Lonand stations of Pune division.

Train No 12630 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Bi-weekly Superfast Express commencing journey on October 20 will be regulated for 30 minutes en route.

Train No 22686 Chandigarh-Yesvantpur Bi-weekly Superfast Express Express commencing journey on October 21 will be regulated for 180 minutes en route.

Unreserved special

South Western Railway has decided to operate unreserved special trains between Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara festival.

Train Nos 06279/06280 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will be operated for five trips.

Train No 06279 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Special will leave Mysuru [October 20 to 24] at 11.15 p.m. and reach KSR Bengaluru at 2.30 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 06280 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special will leave KSR Bengaluru [October 21 to 25] at 3 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 6.15 a.m. the same day.

The train will have stoppages at Naganahalli, Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Chandragiri Koppal Halt, Byadrahalli, Yeliyur, Mandya, Hanakere, Maddur, Settihalli, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Bidadi, Hejjala, Kengeri and Nayandahalli stations, in both directions.

These special trains will have 21 coaches comprising one AC Chair Car, 18 non-AC Chair Car and two second class luggage-cum-brake van/disabled friendly compartment.

Train Nos 06597/06598 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will be operated for five trips.

Train No 06597 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Special will leave Mysuru [October 20 to 24] at 12.15 p.m. and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, Train No 06598 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special will leave KSR Bengaluru [October 20 to 24] at 3.45 p.m. and arrive at Mysuru at 7.20 p.m. the same day.

The train will have stoppages at Krishnadevaraya Halt, Nayandahalli, Jnana Bharati, Kengeri, Hejjala, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Settihalli, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadrahalli, Chandragiri Koppal Halt, Pandavapura, Srirangapatna and Naganahalli stations, in both directions.

These two special trains will have eight-car DEMU rakes.

One trip each

Train Nos 06281/06282 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Unreserved Special will run only trip each.

Train No 06281 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Special will leave Mysuru on October 24 at 11.30 p.m. and reach Chamarajanagar at 1.15 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 06282 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Special will leave Chamarajanagar on October 25 at 5 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 6.50 a.m. the same day.

The train will have stoppages at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Tandavapura Halt, Sujatapuram Halt, Nanjangud Town, Chinnadagudihundi Halt, Narasambudhi Halt, Kavalande Halt, Konanur Halt, Badanaguppe Halt and Mariyal Gangavadi Halt, in both directions.

These special trains will have 15 coaches comprising 13 General Second Class coaches and two second class luggage-cum-brake van/disabled friendly compartments.

Train Nos 06283/06284 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Unreserved Special will run one trip each.

Train No 06283 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Special will leave Mysuru on October 24 at 9.15 p.m. and reach Chamarajanagar at 11.10 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, Train No 06284 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Special will leave Chamarajanagar on October 24 at 11.30 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 1.30 a.m. the next day.

The train will have stoppages at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Tandavapura Halt, Sujatapuram Halt, Nanjangud Town, Chinnadagudihundi Halt, Narasambudhi Halt, Kavalande Halt, Konanur Halt, Badanaguppe Halt and Mariyal Gangavadi Halt, in both directions.

These special trains will have 21 coaches comprising one AC Chair Car, nine non-AC Chair Car, nine General Second Class coaches and two second class luggage-cum-brake van/disabled friendly compartments.

The Railways has said that the AC Chair Car coaches will be in locked condition.

Partial cancellation

The services of Train Nos 17347/17348 SSS Hubballi-Chitradurga-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will be partially cancelled due to poor occupancy. The following are the details: Train No 17347 SSS Hubballi-Chitradurga Daily Express will be partially cancelled between Chikjajur and Chitradurga stations from October 13 to December 31. It will be short terminated at Chikjajur station instead of at Chitradurga.

Train No 17348 Chitradurga-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will be partially cancelled between Chitradurga and Chikjajur stations from October 13 to December 31. It will be originated from Chitradurga instead of from Chikjajur.

Additional coaches

As many as 28 trains will be augmented with additional coaches on a temporary basis to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara festival, as per the dates and coaches specifically mentioned for each train.

The following trains will get one-Sleeper class coach: Train No 17302 Belagavi-Mysuru, from October 17 to 25, Train No 17307 Mysuru-Bagalkot from October 18 to 26 and Train No 17308 Bagalkot-Mysuru from October 19 to 27.

Train No 16227 Mysuru-Talguppa will get two Sleeper class coaches from October 19 to 25 and Train No 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru will get two Sleeper class coaches from October 20 to 26.

Train No 06543 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar train will get two second class coaches from October 19 to 25 and Train No 06544 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru will get two second class coaches from October 20 to 26.

Train No 16221 Talguppa-Mysuru will get two second class coaches from October 20 to 25.

Train No 06273 KSR Bengaluru-Arsikere and Train No 06274 Arsikere-KSR Bengaluru train will get one second class coach from October 19 to 25, Train No 06581 KSR Bengaluru-Channapatna and Train No 06582 Channapatna-KSR Bengaluru, Train No 06213 Mysuru-Arsikere will get one second class coach from October 19 to 25.

Train No 06214 Arsikere-Mysuru will get one second class coach from October 21 to 27.

Train No 16225 Mysuru-Shivamogga Town will get one second class coach from October 19 to 25, Train No 16226 Shivamogga Town-Mysuru will get one second class coach from October 21 to 27, Train No 07365 Shivamogga Town-Chikkamagaluru will get one second class coach from October 19 to 25, Train No 07366 Chikkamagaluru-Shivamogga Town will get one second class coach from October 21 to 27, Train No 16239 Chikkamagaluru-Yesvantpur will get one second class coach from October 20 to 26 and Train No 16240 Yesvantpur-Chikkamagaluru will also get one second class coach from October 20 to 26.

Train No 06267 Arsikere-Mysuru train will get two second class coaches from October 19 to 25, Train No 06268 Mysuru-Arsikere will get two second class coaches from October 22 to 28, Train No 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru will get two second class coaches from October 19 to 25, Train No 06270 SMVT Bengaluru-Mysuru will get two second class coaches from October 21 to 27, Train No 16529 SMVT Bengaluru-Karaikal will get two second class coaches from October 20 to 26 and Train No 16530 Karaikal-SMVT Bengaluru will get two second class coaches from October 21 to 27.

Timings revision

A slight revision in the timings of Train No 17332 Hubballi-Miraj Daily Express between SSS Hubballi and Desur stations was effected on Sunday. The revised timings are displayed in stations and on the South Western Railway website. However, there will be no change in the timings of train running between Belagavi and Miraj stations, said press releases from the Railways.