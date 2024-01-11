ADVERTISEMENT

Some trains to continue to have experimental stoppage

January 11, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The facility will be available until further advice from the Railways. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Southern Railway has notified the continuation of experimental stoppages for the following trains until further advice.

Train No 17236 Nagercoil-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Daily Express, which has already been provided experimental stoppage at Rasipuram from July 7, 2023, will continue to have the facility until further advice.

Train No 16232 Mysuru-Mayiladuturai Daily Express, which has already been provided experimental stoppage at Kulitalai from July 19, 2023, will continue to have the facility until further advice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Train No 16235 Tuticorin-Mysuru Daily Express, which has already been provided experimental stoppage at Kodumudi from July 19, 2023, will continue to have the facility until further advice.

Train No 16231 Mayiladuturai-Mysuru Daily Express, which has already been provided experimental stoppage at Papanasam from July 22, 2023, will continue to have the facility until further advice.

Train No 16232 Mysuru-Mayiladuturai Daily Express, which has already been provided experimental stoppage at Papanasam from July 22, 2023, will continue to have the facility until further advice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US