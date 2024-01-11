Some trains to continue to have experimental stoppage

January 11, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Southern Railway has notified the continuation of experimental stoppages for the following trains until further advice.

Train No 17236 Nagercoil-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Daily Express, which has already been provided experimental stoppage at Rasipuram from July 7, 2023, will continue to have the facility until further advice.

Train No 16232 Mysuru-Mayiladuturai Daily Express, which has already been provided experimental stoppage at Kulitalai from July 19, 2023, will continue to have the facility until further advice.

Train No 16235 Tuticorin-Mysuru Daily Express, which has already been provided experimental stoppage at Kodumudi from July 19, 2023, will continue to have the facility until further advice.

Train No 16231 Mayiladuturai-Mysuru Daily Express, which has already been provided experimental stoppage at Papanasam from July 22, 2023, will continue to have the facility until further advice.

Train No 16232 Mysuru-Mayiladuturai Daily Express, which has already been provided experimental stoppage at Papanasam from July 22, 2023, will continue to have the facility until further advice.