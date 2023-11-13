HamberMenu
Some trains to be diverted, others regulated

November 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of safety-related maintenance work, South Central Railway will divert the following trains, a release said.

Train No 12835 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express, leaving Hatia on November 14, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Train No 18111 Tatanagar-Yesvantpur Weekly Express, leaving Tatanagar on November 16, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada stations, while skipping stoppage at Eluru station.

Train No 12889 Tatanagar-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express, leaving Tatanagar on November 17, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations.

Trains regulated

Southern Railway has notified the regulation of the following train services due to scheduled traffic blocks for essential maintenance of railway assets in Thiruvananthapuram division.

Train No 16315 Mysuru-Kochuveli Daily Express, leaving Mysuru on November 18, will be regulated for 270 minutes in the Salem division.

Train No 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Daily Express, leaving KSR Bengaluru on November 18, will be regulated for 120 minutes in the Salem division.

