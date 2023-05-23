Some trains diverted due to line block

May 23, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Belagavi

A release from South Western Railway has said that some trains have been diverted due to line block for on-going engineering works in some areas.

As notified by South Central Railway, the following trains are diverted due to line block for on-going engineering works between Gannavaram-Mustabada and Mustabada-Gunadala on the Vijayawada Division, said the release.

Train No 12835 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express leaving from Hatia on Wednesday will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu Jn., Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada Jn. and Vijayawada Jn.

Train No 12889 Tatanagar-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express leaving from Tatanagar on May 26 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu Jn., Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada Jn. and Vijayawada Jn.

Train No 18637 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express leaving from Hatia on May 27 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu Jn., Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada Jn. and Vijayawada Jn.

With effect from the journey starting on May 28, Southern Railway has notified for revision in the arrival timings of Train No 16565 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Central Weekly Express at Mangaluru Central. Accordingly, this train will arrive at Mangaluru Central at 4 p.m. instead of 4.05 p.m., said a release.