Some trains cancelled, others regulated

To facilitate non-interlocking work for commissioning the Hubballi Bypass East Cabin between Hubballi and Kusugal railway stations in Hubballi Division, the following trains are being cancelled fully and partially: Train No 56927 Hubballi-Gangavati Passenger will be cancelled from August 6 to 10. Train No 56928 Gangavati-Hubballi Passenger will be cancelled between July 6 and 9. Train No 17304 Gangavati-Hubballi Express commencing journey from Gangavati on August 10 will be cancelled.

Train No 56905 Solapur-Hubballi Passenger will be partially cancelled between Gadag and Hubballi on August 10.

Train No 17303 Hubballi-Gangavati will be partially cancelled between Hubballi and Gadag on August 10. Consequently, this train will originate from Gadag as per scheduled time at Gadag.

Train No 16588 Bikaner-Yesvantpur Express and Train No 14806 Barmer-Yesvantpur Express will be regulated for 10 minutes and 20 minutes, respectively, on August 8 and 10.

Train No 16533 Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru Express will be regulated for 15 minutes on August 8.

Train No 11304 Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Manuguru Express will be rescheduled for 60 minutes on August 10.