Karnataka

Some trains cancelled, others regulated

more-in

To facilitate non-interlocking work for commissioning the Hubballi Bypass East Cabin between Hubballi and Kusugal railway stations in Hubballi Division, the following trains are being cancelled fully and partially: Train No 56927 Hubballi-Gangavati Passenger will be cancelled from August 6 to 10. Train No 56928 Gangavati-Hubballi Passenger will be cancelled between July 6 and 9. Train No 17304 Gangavati-Hubballi Express commencing journey from Gangavati on August 10 will be cancelled.

Train No 56905 Solapur-Hubballi Passenger will be partially cancelled between Gadag and Hubballi on August 10.

Train No 17303 Hubballi-Gangavati will be partially cancelled between Hubballi and Gadag on August 10. Consequently, this train will originate from Gadag as per scheduled time at Gadag.

Train No 16588 Bikaner-Yesvantpur Express and Train No 14806 Barmer-Yesvantpur Express will be regulated for 10 minutes and 20 minutes, respectively, on August 8 and 10.

Train No 16533 Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru Express will be regulated for 15 minutes on August 8.

Train No 11304 Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Manuguru Express will be rescheduled for 60 minutes on August 10.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2019 3:27:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/some-trains-cancelled-others-regulated/article28777258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY