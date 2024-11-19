Some trains cancelled, others partially

South Western Railway will make some changes in the running of trains due to safety-related work at Nidvanda Yard.

The following changes will be made to train services: Train No 06512 Tumakuru-Banaswadi MEMU Special will be cancelled on November 23.

Train No 16239 Chikkamagaluru-Yesvantpur Daily Express will be cancelled on November 23.

Train No 16240 Yesvantpur-Chikkamagaluru Daily Express will be cancelled on November 23.

Train No 06571 KSR Bengaluru-Tumakuru MEMU Special will be partially cancelled between Dodbele and Tumakuru on November 23 and 24.

Train No 06576 Tumakuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will be partially cancelled between Tumakuru and Dodbele on November 23 and 24.

Train No 06575 KSR Bengaluru-Tumakuru MEMU Special will be partially cancelled between Dodbele and Tumakuru on November 23.

Train No 06572 Tumakuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will be partially cancelled between Tumakuru and Dodbele on November 23.

Train No 17392 SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, journey commencing on November 22, will be regulated for 20 minutes en route.

Train No 20652 Talguppa-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, journey commencing on November 24, will be regulated for 30 minutes en route.

Train No 17326 Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanav Daily Express, journey commencing on November 24, will be regulated for 120 minutes en route.

Train No 12725 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Siddaganga Daily Express, journey commencing on November 24, will be rescheduled by 30 minutes from KSR Bengaluru.

Train No 16579 Yesvantpur-Shivamogga Town Intercity Daily Express, journey commencing on November 24, will be rescheduled by 90 minutes from Yesvantpur, said a release.

