Some trains cancelled, others diverted this month

October 01, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Belagavi

South Central Railway has cancelled the following train services due to safety-related maintenance work in the Guntur division.

Train No 17329 SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express will remain cancelled from October 2 to October 8, 2023.

Train No 17330 Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express will remain cancelled from October 3 to October 9, 2023.

Diversion

South Central Railway has notified the diversion of the following train services due to safety-related maintenance work in the Vijayawada division.

Train No 12835 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express, starting from Hatia on October 1, 3 and 8, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada.

Train No 12889 Tatanagar-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express, starting from Tatanagar on October 6, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada.

Train No 18111 Tatanagar-Yesvantpur Weekly Express, starting from Tatanagar on October 5, will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada, skipping stoppage at Eluru station.

Chakaradharpur division

South Eastern Railway has notified the cancellation/diversion of the following train services due to safety-related maintenance work at Rourkela of Chakaradharpur division.

Train No 12835 Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing on October 1 and 10, will be cancelled.

Train No 12836 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Hatia Bi-weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing on October 3, 10 and 12, will be cancelled.

Train No 17321 Vasco-da-Gama-Jasidih Weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing on October 13, will be cancelled.

Train No 17322 Jasidih-Vasco-da-Gama Weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing on October 16, will be cancelled.

Train No 12889 Tatanagar-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing on October 13, will be diverted to run via Rajkharsawan, Dangoaposi, Jaroli, Nayagarh, Jakhapura and Cuttack stations.