Some train services extended

May 23, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway has extended the services of some trains to clear the extra rush of passengers.

They will run with the existing timings, stoppages and compositions.

Train No 06547 KSR Bengaluru-Velankanni Weekly Summer Express Special, which was notified to run earlier from KSR Bengaluru up to May 27, will be further extended from June 3 to July 8, for six more trips.

Train No 06548 Velankanni-KSR Bengaluru Weekly Summer Express Special, which was notified to run earlier from Velankanni up to May 27, will be further extended from June 3 to July 8, for six more trips.

Train No 07325 SSS Hubballi-Tanjavur Weekly Summer Express Special, which was notified to run earlier from SSS Hubballi up to May 29, will be further extended from June 5 to 26, for four more trips. Train No 07326 Tanjavur-SSS Hubballi Weekly Summer Express Special, which was notified to run earlier from Tanjavur up to May 30, will be further extended from June 6 to 27, for four more trips.

