Some special trains to continue services to meet upcoming festival rush

Some special trains will continue to run on several routes in the country, said a release from South Western Railway.

East Central Railway has continued special train services between Danapur and SMVT Bengaluru with its existing stoppages, timings and compositions to clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming festivals.

The trains are 03245 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly, 03246 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly, 03251 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-weekly, 03252 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Bi-weekly, 03259 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly, 03260 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly, 03247 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly, 03248 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly, 03241 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly and 03242 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly.

Northeast Frontier Railway has continued special train services between New Tinsukia and SMVT Bengaluru with its existing stoppages and compositions to clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming festivals. The trains are 05952 New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluu Weekly and 05951 SMVT Bengaluu-New Tinsukia Weekly.

The timings of Train Nos 05952 and 05951 have been revised over the East Coast Railway and these trains will not touch Visakhapatnam.

The revised route will be via Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram Jn., bypassing Visakhapatnam, while timings in the other zones remain unchanged.

For revised timings over the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction, passengers are requested to visit the official Indian Railways website (www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in) or dial 139, said a release.