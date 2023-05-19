Some senior MLAs likely to join the new Cabinet

May 19, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Belagavi

It seems likely that some senior MLAs from North Karnataka will join the Congress Ministry.

Most legislators and some of their supporters are camping in Bengaluru, busy lobbying for Ministerial berths.

From Belagavi, it appears that senior leaders Satish Jarkiholi, Laxman Savadi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar will join the Cabinet.

The other contenders are Ashok Pattan and Prakash Hukkeri and his son Ganesh Hukkeri who has won from Chikkodi-Sadalga seat.

In Vijayapura, M.B. Patil is likely to become a Cabinet minister. The other contenders are Shivanand Patil, Yashwantrayagouda Patil and Vithal Khatakdond. In Bagalkot, it could be R.B. Thimmapur, Hullappa Meti and Vijayanand Kashappanavar.

These choices are in line with the caste matrix of the Congress. Satish Jarkiholi is a Walmiki Nayaka, Vithal Khatakdond and R.B. Thimmapur are Scheduled Castes and Hullappa Meti is a Kuruba.

Ms. Hebbalkar, Mr. Hukkeri and Mr. Kashappanavar are Panchamasali Lingayats, M.B. Patil is a Kuduvokkaliga Lingayat, Laxman Savadi is a Ganiga Lingayat and Mr. Pattan is a Banajiga Lingayat.

Yashwantrayagouda Patil is an Adi Banajiga and Shivanand Patil is a Panchamasali Lingayat.

But some Congress workers and members of Kannada organisations are demanding higher representation.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader Deepak Gudaganatti has demanded that Belagavi should get a least five Ministers. “In terms of MLAs, it is the largest district after Bengaluru. Of the 18 MLAs who were elected, 11 are from the Congress. It is obvious that at least five of them should make it to the Ministry,” he said.

He also demanded that the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other Ministers should be held in the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi and not the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Congress leaders from Bailhongal and Chikkodi have been demanding inclusion of Mr. Pattan and Mr. Hukkeri in the Cabinet.