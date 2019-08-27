Some senior Ministers cut up

Some senior Ministers are reportedly deeply upset after the portfolio allocation.

C.T. Ravi, who has been given Tourism, and Kannada and Culture, is said to be planning to resign from the Cabinet. Mr. Ravi, who was also in the race to become State party chief, is upset that he hasn’t got a high-profile portfolio. Sources close to him said he had sent back his official car to the government.

Meanwhile, R. Ashok, K.S. Eshwarappa, and B. Sriramulu, all Deputy Chief Minister aspirants, are reportedly sulking and their supporters have openly criticised the party. The Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, which Mr. Eshwarappa spearheaded a few years ago, has protested over him not being made Deputy CM, even as Mr. Sriramulu’s supporters have taken to social media to criticise the BJP.