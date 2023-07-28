Some respite from rain for people in Yadgir district

July 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - YADGIR

After incessant rainfall for the last couple of days, there was some respite for residents of Yadgir district on Friday.

Although happy over receiving good rainfall, farmers in some parts of the district were waiting for some respite so that they could clear weeds in the farmland where they have sown red gram, green gram and cotton. As there was no rain on Friday, they were happy.

Meanwhile, the number of house damage cases reached 270 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has already ordered a joint survey to assess the loss and asked the officials to submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Although there is no rain within the district, inflow into the Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk has increased due to continuous rain in the Krishna catchment area, prompting officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited to release an almost same quantum of water from the reservoir into the Krishna river course.

According to reports at 5 p.m. on Friday, the inflow into the reservoir was measured at 1.64 lakh cusecs, while the outflow was put at 1.57 lakh cusecs. The water level stood at 490.70 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

