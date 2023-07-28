HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some respite from rain for people in Yadgir district

July 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
According to reports at 5 p.m. on Friday, the inflow into Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur, Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, was measured at 1.64 lakh cusecs, while the outflow was put at 1.57 lakh cusecs.

According to reports at 5 p.m. on Friday, the inflow into Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur, Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, was measured at 1.64 lakh cusecs, while the outflow was put at 1.57 lakh cusecs. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After incessant rainfall for the last couple of days, there was some respite for residents of Yadgir district on Friday.

Although happy over receiving good rainfall, farmers in some parts of the district were waiting for some respite so that they could clear weeds in the farmland where they have sown red gram, green gram and cotton. As there was no rain on Friday, they were happy.

Meanwhile, the number of house damage cases reached 270 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has already ordered a joint survey to assess the loss and asked the officials to submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Although there is no rain within the district, inflow into the Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk has increased due to continuous rain in the Krishna catchment area, prompting officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited to release an almost same quantum of water from the reservoir into the Krishna river course.

According to reports at 5 p.m. on Friday, the inflow into the reservoir was measured at 1.64 lakh cusecs, while the outflow was put at 1.57 lakh cusecs. The water level stood at 490.70 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.