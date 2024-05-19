Some rebels BJP leaders mollified

Suresh Sajjan, a BJP leader, who had filed his nomination from the North East Graduates’ constituency against the party’s official candidate Amarnath Patil, announced on Saturday that he would withdraw from the fray.

He met senior party leader B.S. Yediyurappa and State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday, and announced his decision later. This comes a day after E.C. Ningaraju, BJP candidate from South Teachers’ constituency, announced he would withdraw his nomination in favour of JD(S) candidate Vivekananda, after the seat was given to the regional party in the alliance.

Mr. Vijayendra said that he was confident that rebellion in the BJP ranks in the South West Teachers’ and the South West Graduates’ constituencies, where Harish Acharya and K. Raghupati Bhat from the party have announced they will contest, will also be sorted out over the next two days.