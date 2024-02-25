Some projects in Karnataka among those to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today

February 25, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Some projects in Karnataka will be included in the group of projects that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on Monday.

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjiv Kishore told reporters in Hubballi on Sunday that one of the projects is the laying of the foundation stone for a road overbridge in lieu of Level Cross No 18 near Annigeri (Navalgund Road Gate).

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MLA N.H. Konaraddi will be present at the local programme organised for the purpose in Annigeri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 553 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of over ₹19,000 crore via video conferencing.

He will also inaugurate the redeveloped Gomti Nagar Railway Station. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various railway projects worth ₹1192.86 crore in South Western Railway through video conferencing on Monday.

As many as 34 stations across South Western Railway, including 28 stations in Karnataka, two in Andhra Pradesh, two in Tamil Nadu and two in Goa, are planned to be revamped and modernized at a combined cost of ₹801.95 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Phase-II.

Among these, seven stations of Hubballi Division, i.e., Almatti, Badami, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Munirabad, Sanverdam, Vasco-da-Gama, 15 stations of Bengaluru Division, i.e., Tumakuru, Whitefield, Bangarpet, Channapatna, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Doddaballapur, Hindupur, Kengeri, Krishnarajapuram, Kuppam, Malleswaram, Malur, Mandya, Ramanagaram, and 12 stations of Mysuru Division, i.e., Sagar Jambaguru, Sakleshpur, Shivamogga Town, Subrahmanya Road, Talguppa, Tiptur, Bantwal, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan and Ranebennur, have been shortlisted.

The revamped stations will undergo a stunning makeover and be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, along with multi-modal connectivity, to enhance accessibility and connectivity for passengers. This will boost trade, commerce and economic activities in the region, while also transforming these railway stations into city centres and urban icons, giving a new identity to the towns and cities they serve. In the Amrit Kaal, these upgraded stations will promote ease of travel and significantly enhance passenger satisfaction.

To ensure safety and facilitate smooth transit for both rail and road traffic, numerous road overbridges (ROBs) and road underbridges (RUBs) have been constructed across various locations in South Western Railway jurisdiction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already dedicated 15 RUBs and seven ROBs in the zone constructed at a cost of ₹113.4 crore. He has also laid the foundation stone for constructing seven ROBs and one RUB at a cost of ₹278.64 crore.

