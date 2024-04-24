Some polling booths in Mysuru turn heads

April 24, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

With Mysuru Lok Sabha seat going to polls on April 26 (Friday), several polling booths have turned attractive and impressive in a bid to draw voters and thereby increase voting percentage which has been unimpressive especially in Mysuru city.

These special booths in the constituency stand out from other booths as they have been created with a purpose and on certain themes and 99 such booths are drawing attention out of 2,915 polling booths.

Among the special booths, 55 are Sakhi booths set up in areas where the number of women voters is more. 11 booths are called persons with disabilities’ booths as they have come up in areas where their number is also more. Likewise, 11 booths dedicated to youths, 12 ethnic booths and 10 theme-based booths have also come up. Each special booth stands out from the rest and is already attracting people.

Wherever the number of women voters is more, five Sakhi booths have been established. Same is the case in other special booths. Some booths are done with some themes with attractive wall paintings.

Ethnic booths have come up in areas that are dominated by tribals, especially in Hunsur and Periyapatna.

The PwD booths are equipped with ramps to facilitate the entry of wheel-chaired persons into the booths for voting. Besides assistants will help the visually challenged voters besides a model ballot paper in Braille available at booths to help the visually impaired.

For those who are partially blind, a magnifying glass will be provided to them to see ballot units before voting. The assistants who are aware of sign language will be available to assist voters who are speech and hearing impaired.

