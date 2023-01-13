Some people trying to tarnish my image: BJP leader

January 13, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Yadgir

Lalitha Anapur, former Yadgir CMC chairperson and vice-president of BJP’s State women wing, has alleged that some people were trying to tarnish her image by dragging her name in police cases which were not related to her.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, Ms. Anapur said she was from a backward community and grew up in politics by promptly working in public work. But, a few people in politics were trying to bring her bad name with one or the other reasons which are of no concern to her.

“Recently, a man from Mudnal village consumed the poison and named me and two others before the police. I don’t know him personally. However, I am often victimised politically. Therefore, I held a protest and demanded the district administration conduct a detailed enquiry. As of today, no action has been taken,” she alleged.