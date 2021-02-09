Some people misleading farmers: KSE

Hassan

09 February 2021 22:44 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said that the people protesting against farm laws in Bengaluru were not farmers.

Speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Eshwarappa said the laws passed by the Centre were framed in the interest of farmers. “Some people are engaged in misleading the farmers. This is a conspiracy involving foreign elements. The true patriots should not give importance to the protest.”

The Prime Minister had clarified the doubts raised about the farm laws. Opposition parties had similar policy assurances in their manifestos before the elections. Now they had been opposing the laws for political reasons, he said.

Answering a question, Mr. Eshwarappa said he would fight for all the communities that deserve reservation. “I am not in favour of Kuruba community alone. All the backward classes, that deserve higher reservation, should get their due”, he said.

Reacting to BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath’s comment on Ministers leading the protests seeking reservation, he said his role in the agitation for ST tag for Kuruba community was a link between the government and the people. There was nothing wrong in playing that role, he added.

Shivamogga Mayor Suvarna Shankar was present.